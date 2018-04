A trailer fire Monday afternoon has killed a 2 year old girl south of Twin Falls. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office identified the child as 2-year-old Cassandra Luckey. Emergency crews responded to 3344 on Highway 93 at around 12:54 p.m. Monday to a RV that was fully engulfed by flames when they arrived. Sheriff's officials say the cause of the fire is not known at this time and is being investigated by the Fire Marshall. Here is more from KMVT :