Youth Turkey Hunt Kicks Off April 8

Idaho’s general season youth turkey hunt is approaching.

Though no turkey hunts will open in the Magic Valley, there are locations in southwest Idaho and other places in the state where you can go to bag a bird.

The hunt, which runs April 8-11 if for juveniles ages 10 through 17.

“It's an opportunity for kids to get an early shot at turkey hunting, and a way for parents, grandparents and other adults to mentor a young hunter without affecting their own hunt,” reads information from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

“Turkey hunting is a great way to introduce youth to hunting. It's also a great head start for young hunters who are planning to participate in next fall's big game hunts.”