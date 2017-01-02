Zoo Boise Wants To Sell You A Tile
Zoo Boise is soliciting donations right now. For a price, you can have your own tile in the zoo.
Here's what Zoo Boise shared on their Facebook page this week.
My family made several trips to Zoo Boise this year and I can honestly say that we never had the lions pay us that much attention.
According to their website, here's what tiles are available and what they'll cost you:
$2,500= 12" x 12" tile, text and animal OR your own drawing OR corporate logo, (we will send you a form) and 6 passes to the opening of the new exhibit
$1,000= 8" x 8" tile,up to 6 lines of text/20 characters per line OR 3 lines of text/20 characters per line plus an animal, and 6 passes to the opening of the new exhibit
$500= 6" x 6" tile,up to 4 lines of text/14 characters per line OR 2 lines of 14 characters plus an animal, and 4 passes to the opening of the new exhibit
$250= 4" x 8" tile, up to 3 lines of text/20 characters per line and 4 passes to the opening of the new exhibit, NO animal image
For more info about what Zoo Boise is up to, you can check out their website and Facebook page.