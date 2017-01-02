Zoo Boise Wants To Sell You A Tile

$2,500= 12" x 12" tile, text and animal OR your own drawing OR corporate logo, (we will send you a form) and 6 passes to the opening of the new exhibit

$1,000= 8" x 8" tile,up to 6 lines of text/20 characters per line OR 3 lines of text/20 characters per line plus an animal, and 6 passes to the opening of the new exhibit

$500= 6" x 6" tile,up to 4 lines of text/14 characters per line OR 2 lines of 14 characters plus an animal, and 4 passes to the opening of the new exhibit

$250= 4" x 8" tile, up to 3 lines of text/20 characters per line and 4 passes to the opening of the new exhibit, NO animal image