Zoo Boise Would Like for You to Help Them Buy a Giraffe
Well, this is interesting. I did a double-take when I first saw this, but Zoo Boise wants you to help them buy a giraffe. Really.
Zoo Boise shared this on their Facebook page this week.
We were sad to hear of the passing of legendary giraffe, Julius Longfellow, a few weeks ago at Zoo Boise. I guess it makes sense when you think about it. Two giraffes are more likely to be happy than one giraffe all by its lonesome.
Zoo Boise made their donation request for the new giraffe as a part of the statewide Idaho Gives campaign. If you feel the need to make a giraffe payment, check out the Zoo Boise website for more details.