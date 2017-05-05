Zoo Boise Would Like for You to Help Them Buy a Giraffe

Well, this is interesting. I did a double-take when I first saw this, but Zoo Boise wants you to help them buy a giraffe. Really.

Zoo Boise shared this on their Facebook page this week.

We were sad to hear of the passing of legendary giraffe, Julius Longfellow, a few weeks ago at Zoo Boise. I guess it makes sense when you think about it. Two giraffes are more likely to be happy than one giraffe all by its lonesome.