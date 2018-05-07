ZZ Top Coming To Southern Idaho This Summer
One of Texas' best known rock bands is stopping in Boise this summer as part of tour that gets underway May 17 in Oklahoma.
ZZ Top will play Boise's Idaho Botanical Garden on August 1, according to the venue's Facebook page. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 11. The Outlaw Field Summer Concert Series 2018 schedule is up, which includes ZZ Top and scores of other popular bands performing at the venue through September.
ZZ Top is best known for songs such as "Legs," "La Grange," and "Tush." The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004, and have released 15 studio albums since forming in 1969, according to Wikipedia.
The band is also playing select shows with Jon Fogerty this year, according to ZZ Top's official website.