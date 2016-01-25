Watch: 10 Animals You Can’t Have As A Pet In Idaho [VIDEO]
Some people have crazy pets. My brother-in-law used to have a Sugar Glider and I've met people who had pet ferrets. I know it gets crazier than that though since some people have pet tigers and poisonous snakes. Honestly, though, I think people who just have indoor cats are pretty crazy.
If you are wanting a more exotic or non-normal pet in Idaho you are going to face some hurdles. There are a bunch of animals that you can't have as a pet. But if you are persistent and a little bit crazy, it seems if you jump through the right hoops, anything is possible.
Animals You Can't Have As A Pet In Idaho
Here are 10 of the strangest animals you can't have as a pet in Idaho. Not that you'd want them anyways.
- Cheetah
- Kinkajou
- Russian Wild Boar
- Mute Swan
- Any Non-Human Primates
- Red Deer
- Canidae Species
- Tiger
- Prairie Dog
- Lion
So it seems that if you are looking to put on a Wizard of Oz play with real lions, tigers, and bears - the bear would actually be the easiest to get since it doesn't require a special permit as far as I could find!