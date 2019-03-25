10 Things Twin Falls Kids Can Do Over Spring Break

Yay! Kids have the week off and they are running around the house like crazy! Even if the weather isn't ideal to let them run outside, there are a few options for you to entertain the kiddos over the break.

1 Lego Camp at Hands On You can send your kids for the week or for the day and they will be painting all sorts of lego stuff! At Hands On kids can paint mugs, frames and more!

2 Robotics Spring Break Camps There are several robotics camps that explore STEM for kids ranging from 6 years old to 18 years old. They may not want to learn on Spring Break but they may learn and have some fun.

3 Climbing Camp at Gemstone Climbing All week long there are camps for ages 6 to 12 . Its a full day of activities and there will even be snacks. Plus, you get to keep them pretty active they may just come home and sleep.

4 YMCA of Twin Falls They are having a "Hippity Hop, We Don't Stop" kids camp. It will be full of activities like swimming and coloring eggs.

5 Twin Falls City Pool They have decided to bring the Tower for a little bit of an extended stay. The kids can play on this giant inflatable this Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

6 Twin Falls Skateland Their hours are a little different for Spring Break. Open daily 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with additional hours Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. They also have some group rates. Tucker the kids out for a good night sleep.

7 Putters Mini Golf They have decided to be open all week long for Spring Break. If the weather is nice enough head out to the mini golf course and check out the Magic Valley inspired holes.

8 Jump Time Idaho Jump Time is open Monday and Tuesday of this week and then will resume normal hours for the rest of the week.Plus they have a couple of Spring Break Specials you aren't going to want to miss. $5 per hour jumping and more.

9 Boys and Girls club Boys and Girls Club is always a fun option to get kids out of the house and having some fun.

10 Twin Falls Public Library The library has stuff going on all the time. The best part, is everything there is free! Have some fun, learn a little and maybe even have them read a book.