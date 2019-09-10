16-Year-Old Boy Missing After Falling Into Waterfall

We have a 16-year-old boy who is missing after disappearing into a popular waterfall in Clearwater County. Here's what we know so far.

The teen was hiking with friends at Elk Creek Falls on Sunday when a sudden slip sent him tumbling into the waterfall. The young man's friends quickly lost sight of him in the water.

According to an article on idahonews.com, ground search quickly got underway and a dive crew has been searching the waters. Efforts have been extensive enough that they brought in a helicopter, but the low fog has hindered those efforts.

The public is being asked to stay out of the Elk Creek Falls area. Please pray that this young man is found so that his family and friends can have some closure.

It's the constant reminder that life is so fragile that makes me hold my loved ones a little closer.