2019 in Review: The Top 10 Stories in the Magic Valley
As 2019 comes to a close, we want to reflect on everything that has happened the past year in the Magic Valley. We saw many businesses open and close. We also shared a lot of stories regarding missing children, which also helped find them. Below you'll find the top ten news stories that dominated our year.
- 1
The Shoshone Falls Laser Light Show Returns
When word came out that Shoshone Falls would again have a laser light show, people in the Magic Valley really lit up the internet, sharing it with everyone they thought would enjoy the event. If you missed it, check out this video.
- 2
Texas Roadhouse Could Be Coming to Town
In October we caught wind Texas Roadhouse could be headed our way after we saw some job postings indicating they were looking for a manager in Twin Falls. As an early Christmas gift, we got a confirmation in mid-December that the restaurant is coming to the area.
- 3
Blu Restaurant Closes Unexpectedly
While it first appeared the restaurant Blu would be temporarily closed due to situations beyond their control, that changed quickly. We wrote our story on Friday and by Sunday the signage on the building had come down. At this point, there hasn't been any word as to if they'll be back in the Magic Valley.
- 4
The Controversy of Downtown's Christmas Tree
While some in the community welcomed the idea of a Christmas tree that would be replanted, others did not. The city had to release an official statement to explain why their tree wasn't as big as some individuals in the community wanted.
- 5
Mangled Dog Found By Hunters
Unfortunately in November, the Twin Falls Animal Shelter was asking for any information people might have after a dog was shot. We later found out by the owner, two of her dogs went missing and were shot. Unfortunately one didn't make it, but the other pup, Amara, should be making a full recovery. If you have any information about the incident, you should still call the police.
- 6
Popeyes Closes in Twin Falls
In April the Twin Falls Popeyes location closed their doors. Several notices were stuck to the building's main entrance, but none offered any explanation as to the abrupt closure and no one from the business was available for comment. "Sorry, we're closed," was as close as it got with the signage at the location.
- 7
Twin Falls Middle School Gets Pranked by Rival School
School rivalries are always fun and apparently they're starting at a younger age in the Magic Valley. In October South Hills Middle School and were greeted with a giant green rock instead of the regular purple paint. The letters 'RSMS', painted in white, were displayed on three sides of the boulder. We see you, Robert Stuart Middle School.
- 8
A Second Arctic Circle is Coming to Twin Falls
In December it was announced a second Arctic Circle is making its way to Twin Falls. The owner said that they are hoping to be open by January 8th barring any complications. The announcement of a second location in Twin Falls came after they announced a location would be opening in Jerome in mid-December.
- 9
Twin Falls Family Reaches Steph Curry in Memory of Lost Son
After a young Twin Falls boy passed away in a tragic ATV accident in September, his family tried reaching out to Golden State Warrior Steph Curry because the boy who passed, Blake, was a huge fan. Curry ended up wishing the family condolences via Twitter.
- 10
Jerome Local Turns Heads on The Voice
In October, people from the Magic Valley saw a familiar face on NBC's "The Voice". Jerome local EllieMay Millenkamp sang "Merry Go Round" and turned heads. While she didn't make it to the finals, she's still a winner in our book and definitely gained some fans.