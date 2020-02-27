2020 ACM Awards: The Nominees List

The Academy of Country Music revealed its nominees for the 2020 ACM Awards on Thursday morning (Feb. 27). Dan + Shay, Luke Combs and Maren Morris are among the nominated artists this year.

While reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and 2020 ACM Awards host Keith Urban did not earn a repeat nomination in that category, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood are all up for the award this year. Combs and Rhett are also up for Male Artist of the Year, while Underwood earned a nod in the Female Artist of the Year category. Readers can see a complete list of 2020 ACM Awards nominees below.

Hosted for the first time by Urban, the 2020 ACM Awards are set to take place in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 5, and air live on CBS beginning at 8PM ET. The ceremony will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

2020 Academy of Country Music Awards Nominees

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Highwomen

Album of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) / Producer(s) / Record Label(s))

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett (Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Thomas Rhett, the Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson)

Girl, Maren Morris (Producers: busbee, Greg Kurstin, Maren Morris)

Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi (Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi)

What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs (Producer: Scott Moffatt)

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert (Producer: Jay Joyce)

New Male Artist of the Year

Jordan Davis

Russell Dickerson

Riley Green

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

New Female Artist of the Year

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Lindsay Ell

Caylee Hammack

Tenille Townes

New Duo or Group of the Year

No New Duo or Group of the Year trophy will be awarded in 2020, as there are no eligible artists in this category this year.

Video of the Year (Awarded to Producer(s) / Director(s) / Artist(s))

"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber (Director: Patrick Tracy. Producer: Christen Pinkston)

"God's Country," Blake Shelton (Director: Sophie Muller. Producers: Jamie Amos, Patrick Kennedy)

"One Man Band," Old Dominion (Director / Producer: Mason Allen)

"Remember You Young," Thomas Rhett (Director: TK McKamy. Producer: Dan Atchison)

"Sugar Coat," Little Big Town (Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos. Producers: Wes Edwards, Carlo Glorioso, Angie Lorenz)

Music Event of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) / Producer(s) / Record Label(s))

“10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber (Producer: Dan Smyers)

"Dive Bar," Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton (Producer: Garth Brooks)

"Fooled Around and Fell in Love," Miranda Lambert with Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King (Producer: Jay Joyce)

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus (Producers: Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross, YoungKio)

"What Happens in a Small Town," Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell (Producer: Dann Huff)

Single of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) / Producer(s) / Record Label(s))

"God’s Country," Blake Shelton (Producer: Scott Hendricks)

"One Man Band," Old Dominion (Producer: Shane McAnally and Old Dominion)

"Rainbow," Kacey Musgraves (Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian)

"Rumor," Lee Brice (Producers: Lee Brice, Dan Frizsell, Kyle Jacobs, Jon Stone)

"What If I Never Get Over You," Lady Antebellum (Producer: Dann Huff)

Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriter(s) / Publisher(s) / Artist(s))

"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber (Songwriters: Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Jessie Jo Dillon, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers)

"Girl Goin' Nowhere," Ashley McBryde (Songwriters: Jeremy Bussey, Ashley McBryde)

"God's Country," Blake Shelton (Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt)

"One Man Band," Old Dominion (Songwriters: Josh Osborne, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi)

"Some of It," Eric Church (Songwriters: Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde, Bobby Pinson)

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

