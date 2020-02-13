2020 Valentine’s Day Food Deals In The Magic Valley

I'm not saying you should be stingy on Valentine's Day, but it is a holiday that can get extremely expensive really fast. You can drop a lot of cash on flowers, candy, food, jewelry, and clothes. Some people, not me, even book dream vacations as Valentine's Day gifts. Those are the people that don't need to read the rest of this story.

For those of you who want to celebrate the holiday of love but don't want to go into debt for it, here's how you can save money on the meals.

I've seen a lot of chatter on social media about the promotion at Burger King where you can bring in a picture of your previous love and put it in the 'breakup box' and you'll get a free Whopper. That is true, but not in Idaho. The boxes are only at select locations in New York, California, and Massachusetts. To get a Whopper deal anywhere else you have to take a special quiz with the BK app to earn a $3 (not free) burger.

Chick-fil-A is doing a deal on their 30 piece nuggets with Chick-n-minis or Chocolate Chunk Cookies in a heart-shaped tin.

Baskin-Robbins has holiday themes treats and if you order them in advance you'll save $3 on qualifying orders with the promo code BEMINE.

The Olive Garden is doing a special date night dinner meal called Valentine’s Day ToGo Dinner for Two starting at $35. The meal comes with soup or salad, sauce, entree, dessert, and of course the breadsticks.

McDonald's will give you a discount if you order with DoorDash using the code LOVEMCD.

Use the app to order at Jack in the Box for deals including: free chocolate overload cake, cheesecake, or five piece mini churros with purchase.