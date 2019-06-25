5 Things To Remember When Celebrating The 4th In Twin Falls
It is hard to believe we are already at the end of June. The Fourth of July holiday is next week and as you get ready to celebrate, here are a few things to remember.
I love fireworks and parties as much as the next person. The 4th is on a Thursday this year so that means a lot of partying on days that aren't the 4th as well. Just keep some things in mind.
- 1
Be mindful of the time
Not everyone gets the 4th and/or the 5th off. If you decide to go out and shoot off some fireworks more power to you. That is always fun, just try to be mindful of the time. Most people understand the fireworks are going to be going off, but they don't have to be shot off at 2 a.m. on a weeknight. Just be courteous.
- 2
Be mindful of Veterans/PTSD
Fireworks sound like gun fire, they just do. A lot of veterans try to put themselves in the state of mind where they are less likely to have a PTSD episode. Just know your surroundings and again be mindful of the time. Some veterans can prepare for the 4th, it is days like the 3rd, 5th, 6th, 7th that can put someone into a frenzy. Try to keep the explosions to a minimum.
- 3
Fireworks cause fires
We have had a pretty good winter and spring, but fireworks are mini bombs. They can cause massive fires. Please don't accidentally light a farm or wildlife land on fire. Keep a hose and don't shoot into open fields.
- 4
Be mindful of people's pets
Dogs and cats can be incredibly afraid of fireworks and loud noises. The Twin Falls Animal Shelter gets dogs who have run away from home every year. Most pet owners know this about their pets and will stay home with them but if you start shooting off fireworks at random times and on days other than the 4th it can cause problems.
- 5
Call a cab/Uber/Designated Driver
Everyone should be able to have a safe and happy holiday weekend. If you do drink, don't drive. Stay safe on the roads and let's make sure everyone wakes up to their loved ones the next day.