5 Wineries You Have To Put On Your Summer Bucketlist
There are some pretty great wineries around Idaho and the Magic Valley. If you enjoy wine, you have to check out some of the local favorites. These five are a must try around Southern Idaho.
I do not have a sophisticated pallet. I can't really tell the flavors of wines when I drink them and articulate which one pops or whatever wine does. However, I really enjoy trying all different kinds of wines. Here are the ones we have to try this summer.
- 1
Crossings Winery
Crossings Winery is in Glenns Ferry. It has a variety of different wines to try but you could also make a day of it here. There is a pretty great restaurant and you can also golf. Definitely a fun summer day out.
- 2
Thousand Springs Winery
Thousand Springs Winery in Hagerman carries Feathered Winds Wine. Again, another great way to spend a summer day. Check out Thousand Springs, Ritter Island and have a nice glass of wine at Thousand Springs Winery.
- 3
Holesinky Winery
Holesinky Vineyard and Winery is in Buhl has been around since 2001. They are described as "French-Style wine making techniques". They occasionally will host a Wine and Yoga night as well.
- 4
Snyder Winery
Snyder is also located in Buhl. They have a weekend steakhouse that sounds pretty great. It is also a great place to have a wedding if you are looking for a venue.
- 5
Sweetbriar Winery
Sweetbriar is located in Mountain Home it is a small winery and vineyard. They have a tasting room and you can even book your own tasting. Get a group together and make an evening of it.