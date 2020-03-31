A Mobile Magic Valley Easter Egg Hunt Is Being Planned

With Easter approaching at a time when the Coronavirus pandemic is on everyone's mind, there are still people planning events in the Magic Valley to help families with a much needed, holiday distraction.

Easter is Sunday, April 12. At this time of year--in a normal, national, social climate--parents would be putting aside small toys to fill plastic eggs, planning get togethers and stockpiling assorted bags of candy for the kids to enjoy as we reflect on the sacrifices and resurrection of Jesus, as documented in the New Testament.

Religious signification aside, it's a day in which many families historically unplug from societal distractions, and spend some time enjoying the company of friends and loved ones. Well, this Easter will be, perhaps, the most strangely detached holiday of its kind in our lifetime. The Coronavirus has kept the majority of the country in isolation for the better part of 10 weeks now.

To my delight, I recently came across a newly-created social media page where people in the community are attempting to come up with an alternative to quarantined Easter celebrations.

A 2020 Magic Valley Mobile Easter Egg Hunt is in the making. Organizers are attempting to create a fun, family-interactive activity, where kids can hunt for eggs and win prizes, while still remaining a safe distance from others and within their parents close supervision.

The concept is spelled out in detail on the event's Facebook page, and allows those homeowners who wish to take part the means to provide addresses for the planned mobile hunt.

While I will probably opt to stay inside with my kids on Easter Sunday, I still think this is a great idea, and it will no doubt give those who participate a much needed escape from the reality of the current health dilemma facing our country.