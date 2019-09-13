Adele Officially Files for Divorce From Husband Simon Konecki

Adele is officially moving on from her marriage to Simon Konecki.

According to TMZ, the "Hello" hitmaker filed for divorce from her husband on Thursday (September 12) five months after announcing their split. The couple, who were together for seven years, share a son named Angelo.

"Adele and her partner have separated," her rep said in a statement at the time. "They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

Though the singer never publicly addressed the breakup after that, she did take to Instagram in May to reflect on everything she's overcome. "This is 31...thank f--king god," Adele wrote in the caption.

"30 tried me so hard but I'm owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all," she continued. "No matter how long we're here for life is constant and complicated at times. I've changed drastically in the last couple years and I'm still changing and that's okay. 31 is going to be a big ol' year and I'm going to spend it all on myself."

Meanwhile, a recent People report claims new Adele music is just around the corner with sources saying she plans to drop a new album — that will be just as personal as her previous records — later this year.

"She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year,” the insider explained. "She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she's said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans."