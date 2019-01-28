Anniversary Of Missing Southwest Idaho Boy Approaching

The whereabouts of a southwest Idaho teenager who was last seen in February 2016 are still unknown.

Brayden Pitman, who was born September 8, 2000, has not been seen by family since February 26, 2016. Pitman's profile on the Center for Missing and Exploited Children website lists him as 5 ft. 3 in. tall and 120 pounds. He is a native of Nampa.

Pitman has hazel eyes and brown hair. He might have left Nampa in the direction of Hurricane, Utah, according to information on the website. Pitman would be turning 19 this year. Hurricane is located 500 miles south of Twin Falls, in southwestern Utah.

Anyone with information on Brayden Pitman's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Nampa Police Department at 208-465-2257.

With more than four million acres of wilderness in the state of Idaho, missing person cases are not unusual, according to data at cheatsheet.com . For the complete list of missing persons in Idaho, click here .