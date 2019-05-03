In February and March, the Bellamy Brothers were on the road with Blake Shelton , for his 2019 Friends and Heroes Tour , and they're giving fans a peek at life behind the scenes of the trek on their TV show Honky Tonk Ranch . Readers can press play above for an early look at some of the footage, premiering exclusively on The Boot.

The Friends and Heroes Tour was a full-circle moment for both Shelton and the Bellamy Brothers. Before Shelton found country stardom, he was covering the Bellamy Brothers' "Redneck Girl" and "Let Your Love Flow" in honky-tonks. After he got his record deal, the Bellamys reached out to congratulate him, and they struck up a friendship; Shelton would sometimes show up at their shows to sing with them, too.

In addition to sharing scenes from the 2019 Friends and Heroes Tour, the newest Honky Tonk Ranch episode also finds Shelton and the Bellamys shooting the breeze on their tour bus. As it turns out, the brothers discovered a hidden talent during the trek: They're great -- or at least, better than Shelton and Lauren Alaina -- at beer pong, and thanks to Alaina, they've got the T-shirts to prove it!

Honky Tonk Ranch airs Sundays at 8:30PM ET on the Cowboy Channel; in addition to Shelton and Alaina, Tanya Tucker , Joe Diffie and more are featured in Season 2 of the show. The episode featuring the 2019 Friends and Heroes Tour premieres on May 5.

Around the time they headed out on tour with Shelton, David and Howard Bellamy also released a new album. Titled Over the Moon , the record features 14 new songs, including the single "If You Ever Leave," and was recorded at the duo's own Bellamy Brothers Studio in Florida. The brothers produced the project with Randy Hiebert.