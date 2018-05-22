Bob Seger Is Ready To Rock Nampa Following Spinal Surgery

Bob Seger has announced his new concert dates after having to postpone several last Fall due to a surgical procedure. One of the dates that was cancelled was a performance in Nampa this year.

Seger is touring in support of his 18th studio album, " I Knew You When ," which was released last November, according to information at concertfix.com . He will play the Ford Idaho Center Arena , January 31, 2019.

Many speculate that due to his age and recent surgery, this could be the last major tour of Seger's career. The rock and roll hall of famer, and Detroit native, turned 73 in May.

Tickets to see Bob Seger start at $97, according to the arena's website.