Boise State Women’s Basketball: Conference Champs

The Boise State Women's Basketball team are now conference champions! According to KTVB, the Broncos got the win against the New Mexico Lobos last night at Taco Bell Arena with a score of 70-66. That gave them their second-consecutive Mountain West championship.

That's not all the good news, though. Beating New Mexico last night allowed the Broncos to clinch the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament that kicks off on Sunday, March 10 in Las Vegas.

Because they claimed the No. 1 seed, according to KTVB , they'll get a bye in the first round, then face off against the winner of game 1 between the No. 8 and No. 9 teams.

So far, there are three seeds that have been claimed : Boise State has the No. 1 spot, Fresno State has claimed the No. 4 spot, and Colorado State has an uphill climb with the No. 11 spot.

If the Broncos win the Mountain West Conference, they'll have an automatic bid into the 2019 NCAA Tournament later in the month.

Before they head to Sin City, however, the Boise State Women's Basketball team has to finish off their regular season against Air Force at Clune Arena.

Last night was extra special as the Broncos celebrated 'Senior Night' at Taco Bell Arena. Good luck in Vegas, ladies!!