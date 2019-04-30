Boise State’s Bradie Fillmore Honored by Mountain West

Bradie Fillmore has been named the Mountain West softball Player of the Week for games played April 22-28. Fillmore is the fourth Bronco to receive a weekly honor from the conference this season.



The junior rocked it this past week batting .571 (8-for-14) in five games to lead the Broncos to a 4-1 record against Idaho State and Nevada. She had 9-RBI with four of her eight hits being home runs and she scored seven runs as well.

Fillmore now has 14 homers on the season.

Fillmore was a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate in a doubleheader against Idaho State, hitting two runs to bat four runs in as the Broncos got the sweep over their in-state rival.

Now 32-10 on the season, Boise State will host their final home series this weekend against Colorado State, May 4-6.