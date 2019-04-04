‘Captain Marvel’ Passes ‘The Dark Knight’ at the Worldwide Box Office

For many years, the benchmark for blockbuster movie success was $100 million at the box office. But so many movies clear that hurdle in 2019, it may be time to create a new standard for a true blockbuster.

So how about this: The Dark Knight test. The Dark Knight became a true sensation in the summer of 2008, and became a massive smash both here in the U.S. and abroad. It wound up grossing $1.004 billion at the worldwide box office. To date, just 37 movies have made that much money in film history — but this week a 38th joined this club, passing The Dark Knight on the list of the highest-grossing movies worldwide . Per Newsarama , Captain Marvel just passed The Dark Knight on that chart.

If you’re curious, here are the next couple movies on that list. Could Captain Marvel ultimately make more money than Jurassic Park ? It sounds wild — although there is inflation that should ultimate be considered when looking at these numbers. Jurassic Park is a lot older than anything else listed below...

31. Jurassic Park - $1.029 billion

- $1.029 billion 32. Finding Dory - $1.028 billion

- $1.028 billion 33. Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace - $1.027 billion

- $1.027 billion 34 . Alice in Wonderland (2010) - $1.025 billion

- $1.025 billion 35. Zootopia - $1.023 billion

- $1.023 billion 36. The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey - $1.021 billion

Captain Marvel will face stiff competition at the box office this month, first from Shazam and then from Avengers: Endgame on April 26. And while it’s passed The Dark Knight on this all-time box office chart, it still has a ways to go before it passes The Dark Knight Rises , which earned $1.084 billion in 2012. So Batman fans can hang their bat-hats on that for a little while longer.