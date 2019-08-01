CBD Oil Shop Opening Soon In Twin Falls

On August 10th, Your CBD Store will open up in Twin Falls. To celebrate there are going to be a ton of giveaways and free samples. And you could win a 50" 4K Smart TV.

According to the website and Facebook page, Your CBD Store in Twin Falls will be at 690 Blue Lakes Blvd behind Arctic Circle. Their Grand Opening will be August 10th where they will be giving 10% off products, free samples and each purchase made from August 10th through August 17th will be entered to win a 50" 4K Smart TV.

According to their website, all their products are THC free:

"At Your CBD Store, we believe in bringing the highest quality CBD products to market. We formulate our products with our customers needs in mind, using other cannabinoids and terpenes, creating unique synergies that increase efficacy, target specific ailments and increase the binding of CBD"

They will be offering products like topical relief cream, dog treats, skin products and vape cartridges.

For more information check out their Facebook page and website.