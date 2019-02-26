Championship Week in Idaho Boys Basketball

48 teams will vie for six State Tournament Titles as the boys high school basketball State Tournaments begin Thursday at six locations in the Treasure Valley.

The 5A tournament will be at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa where 5 of the 8 teams are from the SIC. Only Post Falls, Madison and Rigby were able to crack the Treasure Valley domination.

Madison however comes to town with the best overall record at 23-3. The Bobcats open the tournament against Eagle, an 11-10 team that resembles it's record, very unpredictable. It's a game Madison should win.

Borah and Rocky Mountain are the only two other 5A teams with 20 or more wins, both are 21-3. Borah, the 5A District III Champions open with Capital. Expect Borah to win but don't expect Capital to be intimidated as they'll come right at the Lions with noting to lose.

Rocky Mountain may have the most unpredictable opening match-up with 17-6 Post Falls. If there is a potential for a first round upset, this is the game. The Grizzlies should be hungry however coming off a disappointing loss to Borah in the District Final.

The final 5A game of the opening round will pit Rigby against Mountain View. Rigby is 19-6 and the Mavericks, while 11-13, have the talent to be dangerous.

The 4A Tournament at Borah High should be Preston's to win or loose. Preston comes to Boise 22-2 and opens against Middleton.

The feel good story has to be Columbia. The Wildcats are in their first ever state basketball, tournament and are the District champs after beating Vallivue 67-64 on a three point buzzer beater at the end of the first overtime.

Columbia drew a tough Century team from Pocatello at 20-5. Vallivue is the third local team in 4A and the Falcons will face a tough test against 19-3 Moscow.

The 3A Tournament will be played at Meridian High where Fruitland and Parma will represent the Treasure Valley.

The 2A tournament is at Capital High, 1A Div.I at Vallivue and 1A Div.II at Caldwell.