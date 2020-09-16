Closures In Sawtooth National Forest Due To Badger Fire

The Badger Fire began September 12th near Badger Gulf off Forest Service Road 533 and 536. Due to the rapid expansion of the fire there have been some closures in the Sawtooth National Forest.

The closures are to keep everyone safe. The fire is currently burning over 28 thousand acres southwest of Oakley. Unfortunately the continued hot and dry conditions with some gusty winds does not bode well for fire crews.

Road Closures include:

Rock Creek Road is closed at Magic Mountain

Everything south of road 541 (including Deadline Ridge)

542 is closed (goes to Horsecreek)

Diamondfield Jack is closed

A forest area closure is in effect for the Cassia Division of the Sawtooth National Forest including campgrounds, roads, trails and hunting units.

As of Wednesday September 16th there are no evacuations for the Rock Creek Area. Authorities do warn that evacuations may come and residents need to be ready just in case a swift evacuation is needed.

