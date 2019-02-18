Comedian Bill Engvall Reschedules Fort Hall Visit

If you were planning on seeing Bill Engvall at Fort Hall yesterday, then you were incredibly disappointed. Hours before his show he had to postpone.

Bill Engvall was scheduled for two performances yesterday and due to inclement weather, the shows had to be postponed. According to the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Facebook page , the shows will be rescheduled for March 3rd. If you are unable to attend that show, they will be offering refunds. Which means, some more tickets may be available for those who may not have been able to attend this weekend.

Bill looked pretty disappointed himself getting stuck in Iowa due to a snow storm. Most people have posted with understanding. I mean, it isn't his fault that Mother Nature decided to cause chaos on the night he was supposed to come to Idaho.

At least he was apologetic and a good sport about it. Wouldn't expect anything less from such a funny guy. Hopefully come March 3rd the weather will be better. Only time will tell.