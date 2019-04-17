Create An Idaho Poem For National Haiku Day
So no one probably cares too much that is it National Haiku Day but I figured we could have some fun with it! We want to see what kind of Idaho haiku poems you can come up with!
If you don't know what a Haiku is, it is a 3 line poems with syllables 5-7-5. We have found ourselves a haiku generator and we want to know some of the crazy haiku that get generated.
My personal favorite is this one:
Lovely Idaho
A perfect, peaceful love hunt
into the nature.
I have no idea what it means but it definitely makes me smile and I have no idea why. The best part about a Haiku is that it is so short you can interpret anything you want from them. And some of them are just hilarious.
For example:
I sat on the pin
It did not give me a grin
buy some marmalade.
What? Ha! Share your funny Haiku with us.