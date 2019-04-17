Create An Idaho Poem For National Haiku Day

So no one probably cares too much that is it National Haiku Day but I figured we could have some fun with it! We want to see what kind of Idaho haiku poems you can come up with!

If you don't know what a Haiku is, it is a 3 line poems with syllables 5-7-5. We have found ourselves a haiku generator and we want to know some of the crazy haiku that get generated .

My personal favorite is this one:

Lovely Idaho

A perfect, peaceful love hunt

into the nature.

I have no idea what it means but it definitely makes me smile and I have no idea why. The best part about a Haiku is that it is so short you can interpret anything you want from them. And some of them are just hilarious .

For example:

I sat on the pin

It did not give me a grin

buy some marmalade.

What? Ha! Share your funny Haiku with us.