TWIN FALLS, IDAHO (KLIX)-Close to 70 ground water users with junior water rights in the Magic Valley were recently issued curtailment notices and could have their water shutoff.

According to the Idaho Department of water Resources (IDWR) about 77 junior ground water rights holders could face water shutoffs by May 13, if they don't come up with a water mitigation plan.

IDWR said in a statement Friday that the curtailment impacts water rights holders that have rights after July 13, 1962 and are in the Water Districts of 130 and 140. IDWR said the curtailments are related to the water delivery call in 2011 by Rangen Fish Hatchery in Hagerman.

The curtailment will not impact the water rights of single-family homes or small stockwater users.