Dan + Shay Postpone Tour, Boise Stop Shouldn’t Be Effected

Due to the threat of the Coronavirus, some big name country stars have announced postponements or cancellations of their shows. Dan and Shay made their postponement announcement for their spring tour.

The spring leg of the tour according to the duo, has been postponed indefinitely due to the threat of spreading the virus. They have not said when they will be making up this leg of their tour but they do plan on rescheduling all of the tour dates that have been postponed and all tickets will be honored at the new venue.

The good news for Idaho fans, their stop in Boise should not be effected by the postponements. Dan and Shay should still be performing on October 29th at the Extra Mile Arena.

According to their new schedule, the duo plan on heading back out on tour July 30th with their first stop in Tulsa Oklahoma. The biggest concern that I would have right now is if Dan and Shay plan on making up those stops between venues and travel time or if they plan on rescheduling the dates.

It is an incredible inconvenience for anyone that purchased tickets to their shows that should be before July. Hopefully the pandemic gets under control before too many places are forced to cancel further shows. If you want to read Dan and Shay's full statement you can click here.