Do You Know How to Spot a Credit Card Skimmer?

I've gotta admit the last few times I've gone to the gas pump, I've checked the card reader. I'm just making sure it's not rigged with a credit card skimmer. Credit card skimmers have been so problematic in recent years, even the Secret Service has been cracking down on them.

So you're at the pump, what are you looking for exactly? If the card reader looks a little bulky & definitely doesn't match the other card readers at the station, it may have a skimmer attachment.

A lot of gas stations also put security seal stickers over the panel of the pump. If it looks like it's been removed, that's also a tell.

Have a safe Labor day weekend and make sure you're spending your money safely and securely!