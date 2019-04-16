Does Everyone In The Magic Valley Watch Game Of Thrones [Poll]

I am a huge "Game of Thrones" fan and admittedly it was a long two years prior to the premiere of the final season this last Sunday. I hear so many people talking, tweeting and posting about it so I have to know. Does everyone in the Magic Valley watch "Game of Thrones"?

I am the only one in my family who avidly watches the show. However, I know plenty of people and families that have full on watch parties. Do you watch it?



If you missed this past Sunday's premiere, don't worry you won't find any spoilers here. I believe everyone should have the chance to watch it without fear of having it spoiled. Half way through the episode though, there was a sadness that hit me. I have to wait another week, after waiting two years, for the next episode.

I'm not crying, you're crying. I know how my Sundays are going to be spent for the next six weeks at least. Then I have no idea what to do when the series is over.