Don’t Forget Garth Brooks Tickets Go On Sale Friday

Garth Brooks sold out his first show at Albertson's Stadium in Boise for July 20th in less than an hour so he decided to add a second show for July 19th . Tickets are going on sale this week.

It was incredibly difficult to get tickets to Garth Brooks the last go round. I imagine this time will be just as difficult. Don't forget you have multiple options when you purchase tickets. They go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. sharp.

You can go online at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks . That is how you get the tickets at the appropriate price that scalpers haven't gotten a hold of to charge outrageous prices. There will be an eight ticket limit. You can also enter the waiting room starting at 9:30 a.m.

You can call Ticketmaster at 1-877-654-2784. We got some comments that the website crashed so having a phone number is always a good go to just in case.

Make sure all your information is up to date and you have the right credit card information set up as well.

Good luck!