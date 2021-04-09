Drug Take Back Day In Twin Falls Coming Up Soon

The spring "Drug Take Back Day" is scheduled for April 24th at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Lynwood Shopping Center in front of Kurt's Pharmacy. According to the press release, these take back days help prevent the abuse of some prescription drugs in the home.

Expired or unused prescription medication is actually a little difficult to get rid of. You definitely should not flush them down the toilet, just throwing them away isn't a good idea either so really the best option is taking advantage of these take back days that happen about twice a year in Twin Falls. You can participate in a drive thru or drop off at location.

Prescription drug use has been on the rise for years and you would be surprised what people will do to try and get their hands on prescription drugs if they want to abuse them. I have heard of people breaking into homes just to raid a medicine cabinet.

Get our free mobile app

I know personally I will have to take advantage of this drug take back day because I have some expired medications that I need to get out of my medicine cabinet. I have no idea how long some of the stuff in there has been there even. I wouldn't be surprised if I have medication in there from 5 years ago.

So the drug take back day is April 24th in front of Kurt's Pharmacy in the Lynwood Shopping Center from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. you can drop off or drive thru to dispose of them.