Fallen Idaho Private Honored With Unique 12 Gun Salute

On February 21st, Idaho National Guard Private John Moser was killed in a car accident. He was honored over the weekend with a unique 12-gun salute, with tanks.

Moser was part of the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Tea's 1-148th Field Artillery Regiment. In honor of the soldier, the Idaho National Guard shot a 12-gun salute, not with guns, but with tanks. Check out this video:

This definitely gave me goosebumps. It is incredibly unfortunate this Private lost his life and we feel for his family, friends and soldiers that were all impacted by his loss. Thank you for your service Private John Moser. I could watch this salute over and over again.

Good luck and God Bless to those who are willing to make the ultimate sacrifice and our hearts go out to 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team.