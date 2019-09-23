First RC Races Happening In Twin Falls This Weekend

Kool Stuff Emporium has decided to host the first annual RC Race this weekend. You can bring your RC vehicles and race for some cash winnings.

The event is this Saturday September 28th starting at 10 a.m. From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. you can have open tests on the track and then the races start at 11 a.m.

The races will run until closing time which is listed at about 3:30 p.m. If you want to enter there is a $10 track fee and $5 for 2 wheel drive and 4 wheel drive fee for the winnings.

It is a kid friendly event so that is good. I have never been a big fan of RC vehicles. I tend to crash them way too often. I used to try to do racing games on game consoles and really it just turned into a game of ping pong between the walls and the vehicle I was attempting to control was the ping pong ball just bouncing back and forth.

It would be pretty fun to watch an RC version of a demolition derby though. Not sure how many people would actually participate though because RC vehicles can get pretty prices, especially the ones that are hyped enough to be competitive in races. Some of those suckers have some serious horse power.

I had never really heard of the Kool Stuff Emporium before. It is located at 2504 East 3800 North in Twin Falls and judging by the photos they have a pretty legit race course set up. I might go just to watch.