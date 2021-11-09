Last week I wrote a story about Yellowstone National Park getting ready to close three of the main entrances and most of the roads to prepare for winter. Well, winter had other plans and came early which forced the park staff to close the roads a day earlier than expected. While that was probably a bummer for tourists looking to get in a last-minute trip to the beautiful park, the blanket of snow left covering the park is a nice trade-off.

Yellowstone Gets Its First Snow Of The Season

On November 6th, 2021 it was posted to the Yellowstone National Park Facebook page that a winter storm was coming in and they would be forced to close the main roads a day early. The following day, Ranger Jake posted a Facebook Live video showing the beauty that the storm had left behind. Yellowstone is amazing in the summer but if you have never seen it in the winter, you have to check out this video.

Even if you don't love winter, you can surely appreciate the beauty of a nice new covering of snow.

Access Limited To Yellowstone National Park

Park rangers have closed most roads inside Yellowstone and three of the main entrances for the winter months. Access is still available through the North Entrance at Mammoth Hot Springs, which is near where this Facebook video was recorded.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.



Check Out Mary Alice Park in Twin Falls, ID Mary Alice is an easily missed park, hidden in Twin Falls, but it should definitely not be missed if you want to visit the most magical park in town.

Yellowstone Park Snowmobiling