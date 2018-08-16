Photo by Benito Baeza

FORT HALL, Idaho (KLIX) – Police say alcohol was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash that happened Thursday morning in Fort Hall.

Abe Sireech, 31, of Fort Hall was driving a Lincoln Navigator northbound near milepost 95 on U.S. Highway 91, or Ferry Butte Road, when he drove off the left shoulder, causing his vehicle to overturn, according to Idaho State Police.

Sireech was taken by ground ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot, police said, noting that they believe alcohol was involved. The highway was blocked for about two hours.