Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias Is Coming To Idaho

One of the funniest people I have ever seen, Gabriel Iglesias is coming to Boise next month. He is bringing his "Beyond The Fluffy" World Tour to CenturyLink Arena.

I remember watching him on the show "Last Comic Standing" and loving him. He likes to joke about pretty much everything but he embraces the fact that he is a little "fluffy" not fat.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, September 13th for the show that is going on on Friday, October 25th at CenturyLink Arena. You can buy them starting at 10 a.m.

His "I'm not fat, I'm fluffy" skit ha seen so many headlines. It is almost as iconic as the "Git R Done" or "Here's your sign" skits done by the Clue Collar Comedy men. Iglesias also has some Netflix specials that are still running if you want to brush up on his comedy before you decide to pick up tickets for the show.

Ticket prices range from $39.50 to $95 according to the website cttouringid.com. It also says that the event is going to be safe for all ages. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. That is a good indication that he will be keeping things clean.

He also has a few Comedy Central specials and even a movie that is called "The Fluffy Move" I have not had the chance to watch that yet but I imagine it is going to be pretty funny.

So mark your calendars if you are hoping to see stand up comedian Gabriel Iglesias, tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.