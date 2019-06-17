It isn't a secret that there aren't a lot of seafood options in the Magic Valley. If you are looking to try something new a catering truck from Boise is visiting Wednesday.

On The Hook is a catering truck out of Boise. They have trucks that visit Idaho, Colorado, Utah and even Nebraska. They have announced they will be at Albertson's on Wednesday, June 19th from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Unless they sell out, which according to their Facebook page happens occasionally.

It looks like they have some pretty delicious fish and chips. They are made with wild Alaskan Cod. Since it is so hard to find really really good seafood here. I have tried Elevations fish and chips and I must admit they are pretty good. I am not even sure any other restaurant has fish and chips around here.

Are you going to give it a try? It is only here for a few hours one day. Definitely looks like it will be worth it.