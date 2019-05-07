You love your pets. Sometimes your cat or dog is more a family member than a pet and often a better friend than most humans. When your pets go missing it can be distressing. Our dogs have been freed from our backyard (meaning someone - the kids - forgot to close a gate) and it is so stressful driving through the streets searching. One time a lady had taken our dogs into her house to keep them safe and luckily she found our number on their tags to calls us. Another time the dogs had just been bathed and didn't have their collars so they were turned over to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. They were able to check their records and then call us to let us know our doggos were safe.

If your pet doesn't have a microchip you can go to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter on Wednesdays and they'll do the job for just $25!