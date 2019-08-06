Good Luck Getting North And South In Twin Falls Today

There is so much construction going on and it all seems to be at the main north and south thoroughfares. It is going to take a little bit longer to get across town so give yourself some extra time to get to where you're going. But we have a few suggestions for you.

So Eastland/Falls intersection is completely shut down to through traffic for the next four weeks. Four weeks after that it will be down to single lanes but you can get through.

Locust from Filer to Falls is pretty much completely shut down as well. In order to get in to the Twin Falls City Pool you have to come in through Stadium and can park at the high school.

Washington street has construction on it, even though it is going to be slow going because they are putting a traffic light at Washington and Caswell so some lanes may be closed.

If you live on the south side of town and you need to get north it is going to be a little tough. We have a few suggestions for you.

Some people suggested taking Grandview if you live on that side of town it might be worth just by passing everything and getting to Poleline. One person suggested just taking the highway all the way around by Garden of Eden. If you are coming from the D&B Supply area or around Hankins, you could take these routes as well and bypass road closures.

If you have some better ideas please let us know in the comments. Help people get around town and hopefully avoid Blue Lakes because it is going to be even crazier than normal.