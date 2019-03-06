It has been about six months since Guppies Hot Rod Grille in Downtown Twin Falls caught fire on Main Avenue, shutting it down. Owner Aaron Gupton has announced a final hurrah and news about rebuilding in a different place.

Guppies will officially reopen which is fantastic news! Unfortunately, they will not be rebuilding at their old location on Main Street. The new location has not officially been announced yet, but he did say they are aiming for the middle of July for their reopening date. Obviously, that is subject to change based on circumstances, but we can hope!

In the meantime, they are offering a final hurrah on Main that everyone is invited to on March 16th . If you have a hot rod or classic car, or just really enjoy checking them out they will be there. It will be part of the St. Patrick's Day parade. So, keep an eye out on the new location details and an official opening date.

Middle of July will be here before you know it.