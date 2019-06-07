Gwyneth Paltrow Had No Idea She Was in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

Do you remember the fun scene at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming where Tony Stark tries to introduce Peter Parker as the newest member of the Avengers, but at the last minute he begs off and decides to stay a friendly neighborhood Spidey just a little longer? The scene included a fun cameo from Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, the CEO of Stark Industries and Tony’s right-hand woman. It was one of the highlights of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

That’s news to Paltrow! She had no idea she was even in Spider-Man: Homecoming .

Check out this clip from The Chef Show , Jon Favreau’s new cooking series on Netflix. Paltrow is a guest, and she’s talking with Favreau (who directed and co-starred with Paltrow in the first two Iron Man movies, then appeared in several sequels with her) about how this new TV show got started. He explains that they first began shooting stuff just for fun during the production of Spider-Man and, well, let’s just let the two of them take it from there:

This is amazing. And believe it or not it’s not the first time an actor has forgotten they did some work for Marvel. This year during an interview Sundance, Chris O’Dowd completely forgot his key supporting role in Thor: The Dark World . Whoops.

It’s an honest mistake, I guess. You do all these cameos, you don’t quite know what they’re for. But if Paltrow has no clue she played a superhero in Avengers: Endgame , then I’d start to get a little worried about her recall.