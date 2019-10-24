Hailey Schools Placed on Brief Lockdown, No Threat Discovered

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities in Hailey say several schools were put on a lockdown after a welfare check Wednesday.

According to the Hailey Police Department, the lockdown was issued just before 3 p.m. for the Community Campus and Silver Creek and Wood River High Schools when police received information about a welfare check for someone; a person related to the individual happened to be at one of the schools.

The police department said the lockdown originally was intended to be a lockout by the school administration and police are not clear how it changed. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office and Wood River Fire and Rescue responded to one of the schools and cleared the area. It was determined there was never any threat on or near the campus.