March is a month for the ladies. It's National Women's History month and across the nation women are being recognized and remembered for great things they have done. Today is even a little more special and specific since it is International Women's Day. But that still doesn't mean it is all great and peachy for women everywhere in America. Even in Idaho it really isn't that great.

In fact, if you look at the recent study by WalletHub , Idaho is really one of the worst places to be a woman in the United States. Yeah, so happy Women's Day Idaho? WalletHub looked at 24 key statistics including earnings and unemployment rates for women, the number of women who graduate high school, and how many own a business. While Idaho doesn't rank in the worst in any specific category, overall Idaho doesn't do well and ranks in the bottom 10 states at number 44.

Idaho even got dinged for being a Republican (red) dominant state.