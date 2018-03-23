Happy National Puppy and Cuddly Kitten Day!

It is National Puppy Day and Cuddly Kitten Day! We can't get through the day without wanting to see all the cuteness in the area.

If you are looking to expand your furry family, the Twin Falls Animal Shelter is having a cat and kitten sale for $9 for adults and $26.50 for kittens. Dogs are $88.90 and that all comes with spay/neuter, first vaccines and a microchip.

Also, since there aren't enough homes for the amount of animals around, may sure you "Spay your Stray" before puppy and kitten season hits and more animals are left running around.

So please! Show us pictures of your pets!