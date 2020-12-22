Head-on Crash with Semi Kills Boise Man on I-84
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Boise man was killed when his small pickup struck a semi-truck head-on after it crossed the median near the Boise Stage Stop on Interstate 84.
According to Idaho State Police, John Wheeler, 67, had been headed west at around 8:46 a.m. in a Mazda B2300 pickup when he crossed the median into the eastbound lanes and crashed into a Peterbilt semi. The pickup ended up in the media, the semi, driven by Christian Giesbrecht, of Pocatello, came to rest in the eastbound off-ramp at exit 71. Wheeler died at the scene.
Part of the eastbound lanes were blocked for nearly two hours. The investigation is ongoing by ISP.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app