Head-on Crash with Semi Kills Boise Man on I-84

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Boise man was killed when his small pickup struck a semi-truck head-on after it crossed the median near the Boise Stage Stop on Interstate 84.

According to Idaho State Police, John Wheeler, 67, had been headed west at around 8:46 a.m. in a Mazda B2300 pickup when he crossed the median into the eastbound lanes and crashed into a Peterbilt semi. The pickup ended up in the media, the semi, driven by Christian Giesbrecht, of Pocatello, came to rest in the eastbound off-ramp at exit 71. Wheeler died at the scene.

Part of the eastbound lanes were blocked for nearly two hours. The investigation is ongoing by ISP.