Heavy Winds Thursday In Twin Falls Topple Trees Throughout City

Winds Thursday in Twin Falls caused damage and sent trees crashing down into streets throughout the city, with the heaviest gusts starting up at about 4 p.m. and lasting for approximately two hours.

Many of you may have received the Emergency Alert System warming just a few minutes before 2 p.m. Thursday, describing unsettled weather to the east of Twin Falls County. A tornado warning was in effect April 30 until approximately 2:30 p.m. for Cassia County, according to the update I received.

In Twin Falls, the clouds rolled in just after 4 p.m., and the heavy winds began. I watched the dirt and dust cover automobiles in our work parking lot, and made a quick call home to make sure the tree we just planted in our front yard was still there. My daughter began to tell me of downed trees she had heard about in the neighborhoods of a couple of friends of hers. I decided to pack up and head home at about 4:45 p.m.

Driving home on Blue Lakes heading north, I saw several downed trees and a couple of fences that had either blown over or been damaged from the wind. On Heyburn Avenue a tree had snapped in a resident's backyard as the owners were removing debris. I reached the stop sign at the intersection of Taylor, and saw that a large tree had fallen from the front yard of a home and was lying across the street. A short time later the area was blocked off by police.

Debris also blocked my street for a short period of time before we were able to clear it. According to forecasters, the winds exceeded 50 miles per hour. Thankfully, I didn't hear of any serious injuries in Twin Falls caused Thursday by the downed trees.

