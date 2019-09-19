Help Bring Home: Jerome Teenager Has Been Missing Since June

A Jerome, Idaho, teenager's profile was recently added to a national database of missing people.

According to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 17-year-old Traigen Carter hasn't been seen by family since June 1, 2019. He is listed as missing from the city of Jerome.

Carter's profile lists him as a white male, weighing approximately 150 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes. His date of birth is September 29, 2001.

Carter is one of 17 active profiles currently listed in the Idaho missing database. Carter might still be in southern Idaho, according to his profile.

If you have seen Traigen Carter, or know his current whereabouts, please call 1-800-THE-LOST, or 9-1-1.