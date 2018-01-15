HomeGoods Store Finally Coming To Twin Falls Late 2018

Since Old Navy recently announced that they would be closing their Twin Falls store this month, there has since been much speculation about what store would...or should, replace it.

With info from MagicValley.com that a HomeGoods is set to open in the Canyon Park East Mall. It seems a pretty safe bet to assume that HomeGoods will take the place of Old Navy since space is otherwise limited in that area. Their plans are to open later this summer or early fall.

We have heard rumors of a HomeGoods coming to Twin Falls since June of 2016 , but currently no updated info on their grand openings page yet , so if this actually happens it will have been a long time coming for many excited HomeGoods fans.