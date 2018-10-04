How Do You Feel About Older Kids Trick-or-Treating On Halloween?

I love Halloween! It is one of the most fun holidays with parties, music, costumes, and candy. What I don't get is that at some point people decided that teenagers shouldn't be allowed to go door to door trick-or-treating. Why is that?

I agree with the Facebook post above. When I was a teenager (I would still go door to door asking for candy and yelling the 'Smell My Feet' chant) there was a man who would give older kids packets of ketchup and mustard instead of candy because he didn't think we should be out.

Needless to say I was super excited when we had our first kid and Halloween came around - now I had an excuse again! What do you think about older kids and trick -or-treating?